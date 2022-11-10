PM Modi to lay foundation stone of multiple projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 10,500 crores and Rs. 9500 crores respectively on November 12, said officials.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh at around 10:30 AM tomorrow. Post which he will visit the RFCL plant in Ramagundam, Telangana at around At around 3:30 PM.

According to an official release, at around 4:15 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Ramagundam.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Andhra Pradesh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. It will be built at a cost of more than Rs 3750 crore.

The Economic Corridor will provide faster connectivity between the Industrial Nodes of Chhattisgarh and Odisha to Visakhapatnam Port and Chennai - Kolkata National Highway.

It will also improve connectivity to tribal and backward areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a dedicated Port Road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam. It will ease traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam City by segregating local and port-bound goods traffic.

He will also dedicate to the nation, Narasannapeta to the Pathapatnam section of NH-326A built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore as a part of the Srikakulam-Gajapati Corridor. The project would provide better connectivity in the region.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, the U-field Onshore Deepwater block project of ONGC in Andhra Pradesh, developed at a cost of more than Rs. 2900 crore.

"It is the deepest Gas discovery of the project with a gas production potential of about 3 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD). He will lay the foundation stone of the Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project of GAIL with a capacity of around 6.65 MMSCMD," read an official statement.

The 745 km long pipeline will be built at a total cost of more than Rs 2650 crores. Being a part of the Natural Gas Grid (NGG), the pipeline will create the vital infrastructure to supply Natural Gas to domestic households, industries, commercial units and Automobile sectors in various districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The pipeline will supply natural gas to the City Gas Distribution Network in the Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, to be done at a cost of around Rs 450 crores. The redeveloped station would cater to 75,000 passengers per day and will improve the passenger experience by providing modern amenities.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the modernization and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

As per an official statement, the total cost of the project is around Rs. 150 crores. After its upgradation and modernisation, the fishing harbour will double the handling capacity from 150 tons per day to about 300 Tons per day, provide safe landing and berthing and other modern infrastructure facilities reduce turnaround time in the jetty, reduce wastage and help improve price realisation.

During his visit to Telangana, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs. 9500 crores in Ramagundam.

He will dedicate the Fertilizer plant at Ramagundam to the nation. The Foundation stone for Ramagundam Project was also laid by Prime Minister on August 7, 2016.

"The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea. The Ramagundam Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated Urea production," the release said.

The project has been set up under the aegis of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) which is a Joint Venture Company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). RFCL was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the New Ammonia-Urea Plant with an investment of more than Rs. 6300 crores. Gas to RFCL Plant will be supplied through Jagdishpur - Phulpur- Haldia Pipeline.

The release said the plant would ensure an adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers in the state of Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.

It would not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region including the development of infrastructures like roads, railways, and ancillary industry.

Apart from this, the region will benefit from the development of MSME vendors for the supply of various goods for the factory.

The release said RFCL's 'Bharat Urea' will provide a tremendous boost to the economy by not only reducing imports but also by giving an impetus to the local farmers through a timely supply of fertilizers and extension services.

PM Modi will dedicate the Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line to the nation, which has been built at a cost of around Rs. 1000 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of various road projects worth over Rs. 2200 crores, namely the Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG; Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB; Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of NH-353C.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will also address the 36th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute. More than 2300 students of 2018-19 and 2019-20 Batches will receive their degrees in the convocation ceremony. (ANI)