PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru Palace Grounds

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from the Mysuru Palace Grounds on June 21, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

The event will also witness the participation of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Nearly 15,000 yoga enthusiasts will perform yoga, and the event will be organized with the support of members of parliament, departments of the Government of Karnataka, ministers, revered yoga gurus and some other institutions, Sonowal said at a press conference.



"A static and a digital exhibition will be organized at the Dasara grounds that will appeal to beginners and experts alike and will give a holistic view of the rewarding world of Yoga," he said.

This flagship event of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, is being co-organized with the Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga. The Government of Karnataka has formed 14 committees to ensure the event is conducted to the highest standards of excellence.

The theme of celebration of the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 across the globe is 'Yoga for Humanity, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

Focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, the transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of yoga education in schools are also in focus.

The main event of the International Day of Yoga 2022 will be held at Mysuru, Karnataka. (ANI)

