PM Modi to light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', begin 50th-anniversary celebrations of India-Pak War

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on Wednesday and kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Indo-Pak War, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

In an official release, the Ministry said, "In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II. From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of Indo-Pak War, also called 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation."

The inaugural event will be held at the NWM in New Delhi on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.



"The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs will lay wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers. Prime Minister will light up the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of NWM on the occasion. Four Victory Mashaals (flames) will be lit from the Eternal Flame of NWM. These Mashaals will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War. Soil from the villages of these Awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 are being brought to the NWM," it stated further.

The added that various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war 'Veterans and Veer Naris' will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned.

Minister of Defence for state Shripad Yesso Naik and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

