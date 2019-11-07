PM Modi to meet BJP staffs on Nov 9 for 'Diwali Milan Samaroh'

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office staff to his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here on the evening of November 9 for 'Diwali Milan Samaroh'.

Though last year, the Prime Minister called all the BJP staffs in January for the meeting. Modi himself has said many times that this kind of meeting should take place every year.

This will be the first of its kind programme, the Prime Minister has called all the BJP staff for the meeting.

BJP has around 120 permanent staff and all have been invited to attend the programme on the evening of November 9.

BJP national president Amit Shah, working president J P Nadda, General Secretary B L Santosh among others will also be present there.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. He also met PMO staff on Diwali Milan Programme on October 30. (ANI)

