PM Modi to offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi today

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi will visit the Kaal Bhiarav temple at around 12 noon whereas he will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 1 pm.



He will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm.

The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.



Meanwhile, the city is decked up for the visit of the Prime Minister.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit. (ANI)