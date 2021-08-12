PM Modi to participate in 'Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad', interact with women SHG members today

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad' and interact with women Self Help Group (SHG) members promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) today at 12:30 pm via video conferencing Thursday.

"India has a large number of Self-Help Groups which are making monumental contributions to women empowerment. Will take part in the 'Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad'. During the programme, I would get the opportunity to interact with women SHG members. Developmental assistance to various SHGs will also be released. This will give impetus to the working of these groups and enable more women to contribute towards national welfare," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a compilation of success stories of women SHG members from all across the country, along with a handbook on universalization of farm livelihoods will also be released by the Prime Minister during the event.

Prime Minister will release capitalization support funds to the tune of Rs 1,625 crore to over 4 lakh SHGs. In addition, he will release Rs 25 crore as seed money for 7,500 SHG members under the PMFME (PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) scheme of Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Rs 4.13 crore as funds to 75 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organizations) being promoted under the Mission.

According to PMO, DAY-NRLM aims at mobilizing rural poor households into Self Help Groups (SHGs) in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, improve their incomes and quality of life. Most of Mission's interventions are being implemented and scaled up by the SHG women themselves who are trained as community resource persons (CRPs) - Krishi Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis, Bank Sakhis, Bima Sakhis, Banking Correspondent Sakhis etc. (ANI)