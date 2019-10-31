PM Modi to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:31 IST

Amid talks of govt formation with BJP, Shiv Sena claims to have...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena has issued a list of seven MLAs supporting the party and has claimed its number in the Maharashtra Assembly to be 63, which is seven more than what it bagged in the recently concluded state Assembly elections.