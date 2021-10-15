PM Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Surat's Hostel Phase-I today

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing today at 11 am.

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the hostel building has residential facilities for around 1500 students. It also contains an auditorium and a dedicated library for the students. Construction of Hostel Phase-II to accommodate around 500 girls will start from next year.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present during the event.

Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj is a registered trust established in 1983 whose main objective is the educational and social transformation of weaker sections of society.

"It helps in preparing students for various competitive exams and also provides them with a platform for entrepreneurship & skill development," it added. (ANI)