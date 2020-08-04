PM Modi to plant Parijaat tree on Ram temple premises

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will plant a Parijaat tree on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises when he comes here for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, said Mahant Rajkumar Das on Tuesday. He said this tree is considered as divine.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "Parijaat is considered as a divine tree. It is in Barabanki district and thousands of years old. Many scientists have researched and agreed that there is no tree like this one but there are some nurseries which have the saplings of the tree so it will be planted by the PM as it is dev vriksha."

Explaining the mythology he said, "Maharishi Narad had presented the flower of Parijaat to Dwarikadhish from heaven which he later gifted to Rukmani following which Satyabhama sulked. So, Dwarikadhish went to heaven and fought with lord Indra and brought the tree to Dwarika."

"PM will go to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he'll take part in pooja of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He'll then plant a Parijaat sapling and subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan," added Das.

The foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on August 5. The construction of Ram temple will begin after the ceremony in which various dignitaries from political and religious fields are scheduled to participate.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was announced on February 5 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust has been mandated by the Central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

