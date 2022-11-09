PM Modi to present Himachali artefacts to world leaders at G20 summit in Indonesia

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift various artifacts of Himachal Pradesh to the world leaders at the upcoming G20 summit next week in Indonesia, where a formal announcement will be made of India's Presidency of the forum.

As per the information, PM Modi will present Chamba Rumal, Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri Shawl, Himachali Mukhate, Kullu Shawl, and Kanal Brass Set to the world leaders as an attempt to boost the Himachal's art and culture across the globe.

With this, the culture of the hilly state of India will travel far and wide to numerous countries including the USA, Russia, Japan, Brazil, UAE, Netherlands, and Spain.



Chamba Rumal

Chamba Rumal in the truest sense is an art form that represents unique embroidery and was often used as a gift wrap during the 17th and 18th centuries. It is a famous embroidery-art form that often depicts stories by weaving in together threads to narrate instances in different styles and techniques.



Kangra Miniature Painting

These paintings outline the values and teachings that guide society to function. The painter expresses his/her passion and sentiments in the picture and give them a rich and sharp touch with bright colors.



This is another painting that PM Modi will gift to world leaders.

Kangra paintings are often made life and are used to express emotions rhythmically, i.e., in a way that would represent lyrical grace and beauty portraying seasons or musical modes. As per the belief, these Kangra Paintings express the love between a pair and the paintings of deities Radha and Krishna, Shiva and Parvati are one of the themes which have now made a comeback to society.



Kinnauri Shawl

Known best for its fine weaving, Kinnauri shawls have five elements, wherein red color signifies fire, green represents air, white stands for water, yellow is for the earth, and ether is represented by the blue color. Symbolizing the culture and religious beliefs, these shawls involve extensive hand stitching and are first woven in two parts and then joined from the center.



Kullu Shawl

Known best for their vibrant color and significantly simple geometric patterns, Kullu shawls are often seen with floral patterns at all corners or at the center or both. The color range of these simple and neatly woven patterns consists of one to eight different colors of yarn.



Kanal Brass Set

In his meeting, PM Modi will also gift this Kanal Brass Set to the world leaders. This Brass set is a part of Himachali culture and would further enhance Tourism here.



Himachali Mukhate

PM Modi has also announced to gift Himachali Mukhate to the top leaders of the world.

PM Modi is scheduled to Indonesia for the G20 summit next week where a formal announcement of India's Presidency of the forum will be made.

The Prime Minister unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India's G20 Presidency via video-conferencing on Tuesday and while addressing the gathering, he said India will preside over the G-20 Summit from December 1. He further added that it is a historic opportunity for the country.

The Prime Minister said G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. (ANI)