PM Modi to reply today in LS on Motion of Thanks for President's Address

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on Thursday in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks for President's Address.

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses at the beginning of the Budget session on January 31, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution "paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh".

"The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Kovind said.

"Fast-paced development of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, protecting its culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and boosting the democracy, is among the priorities of my government," he added.

The President also said that a record two lakh Indian Muslims performed Hajj this time and India is the first country in the world where the entire process of Hajj was done digitally.

The first phase of the Budget session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)