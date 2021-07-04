PM Modi to share thoughts at CoWIN Global Conclave tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday as India offers CoWIN as a digital platform to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Health Authority (NHA) informed on Sunday.

"We are elated to announce that Hon'ble PM @narendramodi would be sharing his thoughts on #CoWINGlobalConclave as India offers #CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat #COVID19. Join #CoWINGlobalConclave on July 5, 1500 hrs (IST)," the NHA tweeted.

The virtual meet will start at 3 pm tomorrow and will see participation from health and technology experts representing countries across the globe.

"The Conclave aims to share India's experience with regards to Universal Vaccination to fight Covid-19 through Co-WIN platform," as per the NHA website.

CoWIN was seen as developed in India as the central IT system for strategizing, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

Recently, many countries have shown interest in using the 'tech backbone of India's Vaccination Drive', the NHA website said, adding that India is excited to join hands with the world to win over Covid-19 together with Co-WIN. (ANI)