Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

PM Modi to share thoughts in Mann ki Baat on Sunday

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:45 IST

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.
"Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM! MannKiBaat," he said in a tweet.
The Prime Minister addresses Mann ki Baat on last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

