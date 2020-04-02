New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a small video message with the people of the country on Friday.
"At 9 am tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," Modi said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.
He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
In his last address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)
PM Modi to share video message on Friday
ANI | Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:43 IST
