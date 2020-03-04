PM Modi to skip 'Holi milan' amid Coronavirus advisory

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be participating in any 'Holi milan' programmes this year in view of Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

He cited experts' advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

