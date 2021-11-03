PM Modi to unveil Adi Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath on Nov 5

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand on Friday where he will unveil the statue, and inaugurate the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

As per a release by the Ministry of Culture, PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He is also scheduled to address a public rally during his visit.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office and Hospital, two Guest Houses, Police Station, Command & Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building, said the press release.

"After the natural disaster in Kedarnath in 2013, its reconstruction was started in 2014. The entire reconstruction work at Kedarnath has been undertaken under the personal guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project and given his vision for the re-development works there" reads the official statement. (ANI)