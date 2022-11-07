PM Modi to unveil logo, theme, website of India's G20 Presidency tomorrow

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil the logo, theme, and website of India's G20 Presidency on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the logo, theme, and website of the G20 presidency will reflect the message and overarching priorities of India to the world besides providing an opportunity to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

PM Modi will unveil the G20 Presidency details via video conferencing at 4.30 pm, as India will hold as many as 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across the country.



"Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage," the statement from the Prime Minister's Office read adding that India will assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022.

"The G20 Presidency is expected to offer a unique opportunity to the country to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect India's message and overarching priorities to the world," it said.

It further said that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India, it added. (ANI)

