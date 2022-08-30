PM Modi to unveil new ensign of the Indian Navy at aircraft carrier Vikrant Commissioning event

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling a new ensign of the Indian Navy at the aircraft carrier Vikrant Commissioning event on September 2, officials said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister will commission the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant. The Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage," read a statement by PMO.

"The Indian Navy would get a new insignia without the Saint George's cross which has been there on its flag ever since the British put it on it during the pre-independence era," Navy officials said here.

It was removed from the flag during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 2001 to 2004 but soon after Sonia Gandhi-led UPA came back to power, they brought it back citing certain issues raised by the then Navy officials.

The officials said the government is choosing from around 10 different designs that have been given to them by the naval headquarters.



The suggestions range from depicting 11 waves on the flag representing 11 different coastal states to showcasing the different commands of the force.

There was also a suggestion about including a sign from the times of the ancient navies of India which included the Cholas and later the Marathas



Sources said the design is expected to be unveiled on the day of commissioning itself. After the Prime Minister's approval, the President will give her final approval as the supreme commander of the armed forces.

PM Modi will visit Karnataka and Kerala on 1-2 September.

The Prime Minister will visit Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, on September 1.

On 2nd September, Prime Minister will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. Thereafter at 1:30 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 3800 crores in Mangaluru. (ANI)

