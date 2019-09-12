Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

PM Modi to unveil updated version of AB-PMJAY healthcare app on Oct 1

Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:15 IST

By Priyanka Sharma
New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an updated version of healthcare mobile application, Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on October 1.
As per the schedule, Modi will unveil the AB-PMJAY mobile app at a mega national event "Gyan Sangam" which will be organised from September 30 to October 1 in New Delhi to highlight the progress and achievements of the scheme.
The highly advanced and user-friendly mobile application will have special features like - checking the hospitals, reaching out to the ambulance, know your doctors, checking the details of your wallet, among other facilities for easy access to the user.
"This newer version of AB-PMJAY mobile app has unique features. It is designed in a more practical way. Older version of PMJAY mobile app was very basic and only concentrated on beneficiaries. The new PMJAY app will bring all stakeholders under one roof to get the real-time data of beneficiaries, hospitals, medical packages, doctors, concerned people from insurance company, State Health Agency and National Health Agency," said the official who has developed the newer version of PMJAY.
"The app will also have an ambulance facility which will automatically connect the patient to it. Also, patients can upload their medical records through a special feature of cam-scanner in it. All data's of the beneficiaries are maintained under high security," an official said.
"We are ensuring 100 per cent m-governance and moving a step forward from e-governance. We want that everything which is available on AB-PMJAY ecosystem will now be covered on fresh version of AB-PMJAY mobile application and should be user-friendly," National Health Authority, CEO Dr Indu Bhushan said.
The previous version of AB-PMJAY app had about 2.5 lacs of active users while the total download was 3.5 lacs in the last one year.
The AB-PMJAY is a centrally sponsored scheme having central sector component under Ayushman Bharat Mission anchored in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). It is an umbrella of two major health initiatives, namely Health and wellness Centres and National Health Protection Scheme.
The scheme will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.
Recently, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that September 23 will be celebrated as Ayushman Bharat Diwas. The fortnight of 15th - 30th September will be marked as the "Ayushman Bharat Pakhwara" where several activities will be carried out in the States to generate awareness around the scheme and celebrate this gift of health to the nation.
In the past one year, Ayushman Bharat has given relief to 45 lakhs patients who got admitted in hospitals to avail medical services, 10 crore e-cards have been issued and more than 18,000 hospitals have been impanelled across the country. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:49 IST

Not enough to be active on social media, fight government on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked party workers and leaders to fight against the Central government's policies on the streets in villages and towns as it is not enough to be active and aggressive on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:47 IST

CRPF DG discusses Jammu and Kashmir situation with Home Secretary

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar on Thursday met Home secretary AK Bhalla at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital and discussed about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:39 IST

Session Court upholds AAP MLA Som Dutt's 6-month sentence in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A session court here on Thursday upheld the magistrate court's order sentencing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Som Dutt to six-month jail for assaulting a man during Delhi Assembly elections in 2015.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:28 IST

The country is in midst of protracted slowdown, says Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the country is in the midst of a dangerously protracted slowdown.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:27 IST

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister slams Naidu and TDP for 'Chalo...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister, Mekathoti Sucharita, on Thursday slammed Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the 'Chalo Atmakur' rally held yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:25 IST

Autonomy to panchayats have uplifted morale of grass root...

New Delhi (India), September 12 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir have been given autonomy which has uplifted the morale of grass root level leaders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:14 IST

Sonia attacks Modi govt, says vendetta politics at its peak

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government saying "vendetta politics" was at its "peak" now, institutions were being subverted, mandate was being misused "in most dangerous fashion", voices of dissent were

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:02 IST

Talks on change in leadership of Bihar NDA far from over

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) over the chief ministerial candidate in the next Assembly elections in Bihar seem to be far from over, with BJP leaders continuing to up the ante on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:02 IST

Court to pronounce order on Chidambaram's surrender application tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A special court on Thursday reserved its order on former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's application seeking to surrender to the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case after hearing arguments from both sides.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:01 IST

Repeating a lie doesn't turn it into gospel truth, India tells Pak

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Repeating a lie does not turn it into gospel truth, India told Pakistan on Thursday while referring to the recent exchanges at the UN Human Rights Council where Islamabad put out a "distorted statement" on Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:00 IST

Missing Indian Army officer posted with UN Peacekeeping Mission...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Indian Army officer Gaurav Solanki, who had gone missing since Saturday in Congo, was on Thursday found dead inside the Lake Kivu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:43 IST

MP: Rs 4 lakh compensation given to every family of those killed...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has given Rs 4 lakh each to the families of 202 persons who lost their lives due to heavy rainfall which led to flood-like situations in the state, said an official statement on Thursday.

Read More
iocl