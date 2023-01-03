PM Modi to virtually address 108th Indian Science Congress today

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on Tuesday. The focal theme of this year's ISC is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment," and is expected to deliberate on the measures for increasing the representation of women in science and technology.

The participants in the conference will hold discussions on issues of women's empowerment, women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), and the role of science and tech in sustainable development, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation. A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists, PMO added.

Several other programmes will also be organised alongside ISC. Children's Science Congress will also be organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children. Farmer's Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture. Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will also be a platform for scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge systems and practice, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women.

The first session of Congress was held in 1914. The 108th annual session of ISC will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year.(ANI)