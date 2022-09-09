PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 'Centre - State Science Conclave' on Saturday

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

In line with the Prime Minister's relentless efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, the first-of-its-kind Conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms - in the spirit of cooperative federalism - to build a robust science, technology and innovation ecosystem across the country.

The two-day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad.

It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers' income; Water - Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country's future economy.

The first-of-its-kind Conclave will witness the participation of Gujarat Chief Minister, Union Minister of State Science and Technology (S&T), S&T Ministers and Secretaries of States and Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students. (ANI)