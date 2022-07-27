PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Tamil Nadu on July 28-29

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha and then travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on July 28.

The Prime Minister's office informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29, 2022.

At around 12 noon on July 28, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha. Thereafter, Prime Minister will travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai at around 6 PM.

On July 29 at around 10 AM, Prime Minister will attend the 42nd Convocation of Anna University. Thereafter he will travel to Gandhinagar to visit GIFT City, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects at around 4 PM.

PM in Gujarat

A key focus of the government has been boosting the rural economy and making agriculture and allied activities more productive. In yet another step in this direction, Prime Minister will visit Sabar Dairy, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than Rs. 1,000 crores on July 28th. These projects will empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their income. This will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Powder Plant at Sabar Dairy with a capacity of around 120 metric tonnes per day (MTPD). The total cost of the entire project is more than Rs. 300 crores. The layout of the plant meets global food safety standards. It is highly energy efficient with almost zero emission. The plant is equipped with the latest and fully automated bulk packing line.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Aseptic Milk Packaging Plant at Sabar Dairy. It is a state-of-the-art plant with having capacity of 3 Lakh Litre per day. The project has been executed with a total investment of around Rs 125 crores. The plant has the latest automation system with highly energy efficient and environment-friendly technology. The project will help ensure better remuneration to milk producers.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Sabar Cheese and Whey Drying Plant Project. The estimated outlay of the project is around Rs 600 crores. The Plant will manufacture Cheddar Cheese (20 MTPD), Mozzarella Cheese (10 MTPD) and Processed Cheese (16 MTPD). Whey generated during manufacturing of cheese shall also be dried at Whey Drying Plant, having capacity of 40 MTPD.



Sabar Dairy is a part of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which makes and markets a whole range of milk and milk products under the Amul brand.

On July 29, Prime Minister will visit GIFT City in Gandhinagar. GIFT city (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) was envisaged as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not just for India but for the world.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Headquarters Building of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India. The building has been conceptualised as an iconic structure, reflective of the growing prominence and stature of GIFT-IFSC as a leading International Financial Centre.

Prime Minister will launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), India's first International Bullion Exchange in GIFT-IFSC. IIBX will facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialisation of gold in India. It will empower India to gain its rightful place in the global bullion market and serve the global value chain with integrity and quality. IIBX also re-enforces the commitment of the Government of India towards enabling India to be able to influence global bullion prices as a principal consumer.

Prime Minister will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. It is a framework between NSE's subsidiary in GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX). Under Connect, all orders on NIFTY derivatives placed by members of Singapore Exchange will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. Broker-Dealers from India and across international jurisdictions are expected to participate in large numbers for trading derivatives through the Connect. It will deepen liquidity in derivative markets at GIFT-IFSC, bringing in more international participants and creating a positive impact on the financial ecosystem in the GIFT-IFSC.

PM in Tamil Nadu

The 44th Chess Olympiad will witness a grand inauguration on July 28 as Prime Minister will declare it open in a launch programme organised at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Prime Minister had also launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on June 19, 2022. The torch travelled to 75 iconic locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20,000 kilometres and culminating in Mahabalipuram, before heading over to the FIDE Headquarters, Switzerland.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022. The prestigious competition, which has been organised since 1927, is being hosted in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. With 187 countries participating, this will be the largest participation in any Chess Olympiad. India is also feilding its biggest ever contingent in the competition comprising 30 players across 6 teams.

Prime Minister will attend the 42nd Convocation of prestigious Anna University in Chennai on July 29. During the programme, he will award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Anna University was established on September 4, 1978. It is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu and 3 Regional Campuses - Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore. (ANI)

