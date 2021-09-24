PM Modi to visit Kedarnath before Oct 10: Sources

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand before October 10, sources informed on Friday.

The tentative date of the prime minister's visit is believed to be October 6.

"PM Modi will visit Kedarnath before October 10. He will also meet state leaders there," a top source in BJP told ANI.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple in 2019.

Kedarnath will close for devotees after Diwali for the next six months.

Earlier on September 16, the Nainital High Court lifted a stay on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage.

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are collectively called the Char Dham and the shrines attract lakhs of pilgrims each year.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is set for Assembly elections in February 2022, along with four more states.

Notably, in a massive exercise to reach out to families whose members have served or are serving in defence forces, the BJP government in Uttarakhand will organise 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' in October.

The yatra will be held months before the assembly polls in the state and is expected to boost the ruling party's prospects. The party is expecting to reach out to voters in every village of the state through the yatra. (ANI)