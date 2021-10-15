PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on Nov 9

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kedarnath on November 9, said Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik on Friday.

Talking to ANI over phone, Kaushik said that the detailed programme of the Prime Minister's visit to Kedarnath will come later.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

Kedarnath will be closed for devotees after Diwali for the next six months.

Earlier on September 16, the Nainital High Court lifted a stay on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage.

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are collectively called the Char Dham and the shrines attract lakhs of pilgrims each year.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is set for Assembly elections in February 2022, along with four more states. (ANI)