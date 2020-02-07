PM Modi to visit Kokrajhar today

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday visit Kokrajhar to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo agreement.

The Prime Minister will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam.

In a tweet yesterday, Modi had said that the accord marks the start of "a new era of peace and progress".

This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi since the state has been witnessing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

The visit comes days after the state government signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi.

The signing of the Bodo agreement led to the surrender of over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group NDFB.

The Bodo groups have been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. The movement has resulted in extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years. (ANI)