PM Modi to visit Maharashtra, Goa on Sunday; inaugurate Nagpur-Mumbai expressway

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday and take part in programmes aimed at augmenting infrastructure and boosting connectivity.

"I will be in Maharashtra and Goa tomorrow, 11th December to take part in programmes aimed at augmenting infrastructure and boosting connectivity," PM Modi tweeted.

On the demise of Marathi singing icon Sulochana Chavan on Saturday, PM Modi said the coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra.

"The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi added that he would be addressing the 9th World Ayurveda Congress.

"In Goa, I will be addressing the 9th World Ayurveda Congress. I will also be inaugurating the Mopa International Airport, Goa. This airport will promote the local economy and be a major boost for tourism," tweeted PM Modi.

He will also inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore.

"Tomorrow, 11th December is a special day for Maharashtra as projects worth Rs. 75,000 crores will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These include Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur Metro, AIIMS and the spectacular Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa, said an official press release.



The development comes in the wake of the Centre's constant endeavour of providing world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country.

Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 kms and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi.

According to an official press release, Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is a major step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of improved connectivity and infrastructure across the country.

The 701 Km expressway, being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore, is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra's 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under 'PM Gati Shakti', the 'Samruddhi Mahamarg' will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc. Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game-changer in providing a major boost to the economic development of Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the 'Nagpur Metro Phase I' to the nation, stated an official press release.

PM Modi will flag off two metro trains -- from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) -- at Khapri Metro Station. Phase I of the Nagpur Metro has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.

He will also dedicate AIIMS, Nagpur to the nation during his visit to the state. The hospital has been set up under the 'Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana'.

At Nagpur Railway station, the Prime Minister will flag off Vande Bharat Express that will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur. (ANI)

