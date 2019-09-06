PM Modi to visit Mumbai, lay foundation stone of metro projects

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Saturday and lay the foundation stone for three metro lines. He will also visit Aurangabad and address a meet of women self-help groups.

A PMO release said that in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for three metro lines which will add more than 42 km to the metro network of the city.

The three corridors are 9.2 km-long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor, 12.7 km Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor and 20.7 km Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Metro Bhavan. The 32-storey centre will operate and control 14 metro lines measuring around 340 km.

He will inaugurate Bandongri Metro Station, Kandivali East. He will also inaugurate a state-of-the-art metro coach, the first metro coach under Make in India initiative of the government.

The Prime Minister will release a brand vision document for Maha Mumbai Metro.

In Aurangabad, the Prime Minister will address a state-level Mahila Saksham Melava or a meet of self-help groups organised by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).

PM will inaugurate AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) business and administrative building and dedicate DMIC AURIC City to the nation.

Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) Project is the first Industrial Corridor project announced by the government.

Once completed, DMIC project will bring an investment of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore and provide employment opportunities to nearly 10 lakh people. (ANI)

