PM Modi to visit UP, Maharashtra on February 10

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a one-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on February 10 to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit 2023, after which he will proceed to Maharashtra to flag off Vande Bharat trains in Mumbai.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister will visit Lucknow at around 10 am where he will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from February 10-12, 2023. It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships, according to an official statement.

"Invest UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardised services to investors," the statement said.

PM Modi will then visit Mumbai to launch two Vande Bharat trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.



"Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train, are the two trains that will be flagged off by the Prime Minister at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. This will be an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of building better, efficient and passenger-friendly transport infrastructure for New India," the statement said.

Notably, Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train will be the 9th Vande Bharat train in the country which will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the 10th Vande Bharat train in the country. It will also improve connectivity of important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singanapur.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Kurar underpass to ease the road traffic congestion in Mumbai and streamline the movement of vehicles.

"The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, BKC to LBS Flyover at Kurla will enhance much-needed East-West connectivity in the city. These arms connect the Western Express Highway to Eastern Express highway thereby connecting eastern and western suburbs efficiently," the statement said.

"The Kurar underpass is crucial to ease traffic on Western Express Highway (WEH) and connecting Malad and Kurar sides of WEH. It allows people to cross the road with ease and also vehicles to move without having to get into the heavy traffic on WEH," it added.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (Saifee Academy) at Marol, Mumbai. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community. (ANI)

