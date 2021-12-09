PM Modi to visit UP's Balrampur on Dec 11 to inaugurate Saryu Nahar Rashtriya Pariyojana

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on December 11 to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar Rashtriya Pariyojana, informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

The Saryu Nahar Rashtriya Pariyojana is a project that connects nine districts from Bahraich to Gorakhpur.

"It took 40 years to complete 52 per cent of work on this plan whereas we did the remaining 48 per cent work in just four years," said the Chief Minister.





The Chief Minister today visited Rapti Barrage in Shravasti to take stock of the preparations for the launch of the Saryu National Project.

CM Yogi also held a review meeting with officials over preparations. (ANI)





