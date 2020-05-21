PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Odisha in wake of cyclone Amphan

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys.

He will also take part in review meetings in which relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

"Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Rs 1000 crore fund has been created for restoration work for areas affected in cyclone Amphan, which has claimed lives of 72 people in the state.

She had also urged the Prime Minister to visit the state.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan moved north-northeastwards and crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya (Bangladesh) near Sundarbans on Wednesday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

It weakened into a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday night over Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences said it further weakened into a cyclonic storm over Bangladesh in the early hours of Thursday. Subsequently, it weakened into a deep depression and lay centred at 11.30 am today over Bangladesh about 300 km east-northeast of Kolkata, 110 km south-southeast of Dhubri and 80 km south-southeast of Rangpur in Bangladesh. (ANI)