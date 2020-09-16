PM Modi took two loans from AIIB where China is largest stakeholder: Congress

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): National Spokesperson of Congress Pawan Khera on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government saying PM took two loans this year from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) where China is the largest stakeholder.

Addressing media here, Khera said, "India-China standoff in Ladakh is an example of the Modi government's incoherence in relaying real information to the nation. PM lied about boycotting Chinese businesses and took two loans from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank where China is the largest stakeholder."

"Yesterday, the government admitted in Parliament that they took the first instalment of USD 500 million from China-based (AIIB) Bank on May 8 and another USD 750 million on 19 June. On May 8, many of you were reporting on Chinese incursion in Indian territory. Until June 19, 20 of our brave soldiers were martyred. June 19 is the same day when PM Modi lied to the country by saying that no one had entered our territory," added Khera.



He said on the one side the government wants to end all financial ties with China and on the other side they themselves are taking loans from a bank whose biggest shareholder is China.



"The government's doublespeak stands exposed as on the one hand they say they want to end all financial ties with China and tell traders association to boycott Chinese goods while they themselves are taking loans from a bank whose biggest shareholder is China," Khera said.





He asked the Centre why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing business as usual with China when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that "we can't trade with China the way it has been".



"Jaishankar ji says that trade with China can no longer be the way it always was. We want to know from them that even today are they adamant on this matter? And if it is, then why is Modi ji is doing this business with China in the same way? What is the pressure on Modi ji?" Khera asked.



The two countries have been engaged in a standoff since April-May and China has refused to vacate locations in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area.

Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long-term deployment in the high mountainous region. (ANI)

