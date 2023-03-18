PM Modi understood importance of fisheries: Rupala on 'Sagar Parikrama'

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Saturday appreciated the Phase-IV of 'Sagar Parikrama' and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the importance of the fisheries department and thus made it independent.

Talking to ANI, Rupala said, "I got this opportunity to work in this department. The fisheries sector is like the backbone of the country's economy."

Informing about the Phase-IV of 'Sagar Parikrama', Rupala said, "This visit is organised by the department to take feedback from coastal people. The visit starts from Mandvi Beach in Gujarat. We're connected to this yatra to conversate with fishermen of the country. This visit will end in Mangaluru."



Phase-IV of 'Sagar Parikrama' in Karnataka is organised for two days, covering the stretch of Uttar Kannada on March 18 and Udupi on March 19, followed by Dakshin Kannada. Overall 10 locations are to be covered in three coastal districts, an official release said.

"Various scientists, farmers and officials including Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Fisheries, Dairying and Animal Husbandry, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan participates in the occasion", added the release.

During the event, certificates related to the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme, KCC & State Scheme shall be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, fishers and fish farmers, young fishery entrepreneurs etc, the release read further.

Detailing the benefits of the event, the release said, "Sagar Parikrama would enable the Government to devise better policy for improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people of the coastal community especially the marine fishermen in the country."

"The journey of Sagar Parikrama shall focus on the sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for the food security of the nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and the protection of marine ecosystems, to bridge the various gaps of fisher communities, development of fishing villages, upgradation and creation of infrastructure such as fishing harbours and fish landing centres to ensure sustainable and responsible development through an ecosystem approach", the release added. (ANI)

