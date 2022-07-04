PM Modi unveils freedom fighter Alluri's statue in Andhra's Bhimavaram

Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at a special program on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922.

He is referred to as "Manyam Veerudu" (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

The government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration.



The birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of Rampa Rebellion - the attack on this police station marked the beginning of Rampa Rebellion) will be restored.

The government has also approved the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra, depicting the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and an AI-enabled interactive system.

Later in the day, will also visit Gandhinagar in Gujarat where he will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, whose theme is 'Catalyzing New India's Techade'.

During the programme, he will launch multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing the accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups.

PM Modi will launch 'Digital India Bhashini' which will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages. (ANI)

