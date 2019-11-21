PM Modi unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi at CAG office premises

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) office premises here.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General Conclave here today.

Earlier, Modi had stated that the Centre's aim is to make evidence-based policy-making an integral part of governance by the year 2022.

"Our aim is to make evidence-based policy-making an integral part of governance by the year 2022. It will also help in creating a new identity of New India. So is the right phase for the transformation of audit and assurance sector. Now CAG also has to move towards CAG 2.0," said Modi.

Addressing the conclave here, he said: "The responsibility of the CAG is crucial as it plays an important role in keeping the economic conduct of the country and society sacred. And therefore you have high expectations."

He further added that all stakeholders want accurate audits so that they can execute their plans properly, but they also don't want the audit process to take a lot of time. (ANI)

