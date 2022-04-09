PM Modi urges all to participate in 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama at Gujarat's Ambaji shrine today

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged all to be a part of the "grand ritual" of the Parikrama festival of 51 Shaktipeeths at the Ambaji shrine of Gujarat today.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "A very auspicious occasion has come for the devotees in the Ambaji shrine of Gujarat. The Parikrama festival of 51 Shaktipeeths is starting from 7 pm today, which also includes a light and sound show related to the fascinating presentation of our Puranas. I request you all to be a part of this grand ritual."

As per the shrine's website, the project has been created to give the devotees of Goddess Shakti 'darshan' of all Shakti Peeths "at one place and in one lifetime" through lookalike temples of all the 51 Shakti Peeth. (ANI)