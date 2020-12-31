PM Modi urges citizens to avoid rumours as country prepares to run world's largest COVID vaccination drive

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that preparations are underway to run the world's largest vaccination programme in the next year. He appealed to everyone to be careful regarding rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking.

"The number of new cases of COVID-19 is decreasing in the country now. We are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination programme in the next year. In our country, rumours spread quickly. Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun," said Prime Minister Modi.

"I appeal to the people of the country that fight against COVID-19 is the one against an unknown enemy. Be careful about such rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking," he added.

The comments came as the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conferencing today.

Prime Minister also said that earlier he had stated, "dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi" (no carelessness until the medicine arrives for COVID-19) but now he is saying "dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi" (Yes to the medicine and yes to caution as well).

"Earlier, I said, 'dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi' (no carelessness until the medicine arrives). Now, I am saying 'dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi' (yes to medicine and yes to caution). Our mantra for the year 2021 is 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi'," said PM Modi.

Work on 10 new AIIMS has been done in the last six years. Many of which are functioning today. Along with AIIMS, work is also being done on Super Special Hospitals like 20 AIIMS in the country, he added.

"The kind of medical infrastructure that has been developed in Gujarat in the last two decades is a big reason that Gujarat is better enabled to deal with Corona.

AIIMS Rajkot will further strengthen Gujarat's health network," said PM Modi.

The new AIIMS in Rajkot covers 201 acres of land and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1195 crores.

As per an official statement, it is expected to be completed by mid of 2022. The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats.

The foundation laying ceremony was also attended by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey. (ANI)