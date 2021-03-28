PM Modi urges citizens to get vaccinated for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has appealed to citizens of the nation to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "It's a matter of honour for everyone that today India is running the world's largest vaccination programme and several people above 100 years of age have taken the jab and the enthusiasm is visible in the elderly of the household regarding the vaccine.

The Prime Minister added, " It's an appeal to all to take the vaccine. Do remember the mantra to fight corona- dawaayi bhi kadaayi bhi."

PM Modi said last year in March the country heard the term Janata Curfew for the first time. It was an unprecedented example of discipline and generations to come will certainly feel proud at that.

"People expressed gratitude and respect for the Corona Warriors by ringing Thaalis, applauding, lighting a lamp and it touched their hearts. These Corona Warriors are the people who have worked tirelessly and selflessly to ensure the safety of every citizen of our country," he added. (ANI)