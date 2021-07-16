PM Modi urges CMs of six states with high COVID positivity rate to strengthen health infra

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Interacting with the Chief Ministers of six states with a high COVID-19 positivity rate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Centre recently announced a Rs 23,000 crore emergency response package to combat coronavirus and advised these states to utilise funds from the package to strengthen health infrastructure.

He also laid emphasis on the need to focus on rural areas.

The Prime Minister was interacting with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala to discuss the COVID-19 situation in these states.

Addressing the Chief Ministers of the six states via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "The Government of India has announced a Rs 23,000 crore emergency response package to combat COVID-19. The States must use funds from this package to strengthen health infrastructure. Infrastructural gaps need to be filled. There is also a need to focus on rural areas."

The Prime Minister noted that 80 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases have come from these states and advised them to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave and focus on the 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' approach.

"We are at a point where there are talks about a possible 3rd wave of COVID. In the last few days, around 80 per cent of new cases have come from these 6 states," said PM Modi.

"The states reporting high new cases need to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19. We need to move ahead with a focus on the 'Test-Track-Treat- Vaccinate' approach," he added.

Today's interaction comes after the Prime Minister on Tuesday took stock of the COVID situation with chief ministers of the northeastern states. (ANI)