PM Modi urges District Magistrates to learn from each others success, evaluate challenges for good governance

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Highlighting that the teamwork of the Centre, states and local administration is yielding good results in aspirational districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged every District Magistrate to learn from the success of others and also evaluate their challenges.

"By helping each other, sharing best practices, from teaching each other and from learning from each other the working system that is developed is the key to 'good governance," the Prime Minister said while interacting with district magistrates via video conferencing today.

"This has given a concrete form to the federal spirit and culture of the Constitution, the basis of which is the teamwork of centre-state and local administration," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to compete and learn from others in the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism.

"When we work in team spirit then the results are the same as that we are presently witnessing in aspirational districts. The work done in aspirational districts is a matter of study for big universities. In the last four years, there has been an increase of 4 to 5 times in Jan Dhan accounts in almost every aspirational district of the country. Almost every family has got a toilet, electricity has reached every village," he added.



"Every district needs to learn from the success of others and also evaluate their challenges," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also called for a direct, emotional connection between administration and public to ensure 'top to bottom' as well as 'bottom to top' governance flow.

Speaking further, PM Modi said, "Convergence has proved to be a major reason for the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme. All resources are same, the government machinery is same, officials are same but the result is different."

The Prime Minister also said, "On the one hand, earlier, the budget kept increasing, plans kept on making, economic development also kept happening in the figures, but even after 75 years of independence, many districts in the country remained behind. Over time these districts were tagged with backward districts."

"But, times are changing now," he added.

The Prime Minister took direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

The Aspirational Districts programme was aimed to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country.(ANI)

