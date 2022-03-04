PM Modi urges households to set up solar trees to meet rising energy demand

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged households to set up solar trees to meet the increasing energy demand of India, and contribute to saving up to 15 per cent electricity for every house.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Energy for Sustainable Growth' he also said that four pilot projects for coal gasification and conversion of coal into chemicals required for the industry will be set up to evolve the technical and financial viability of transitioning to renewable energy.

PM Modi said, "With the coming years, India's energy demands will increase, therefore, we must transition to renewable energy."

"Every household should develop its own solar tree that can contribute to saving up to 15 per cent electricity of that house. It will not only be unique but will be environment-friendly," he added.

Further, he said that the seminar intends to focus on the implementation of the new budget schemes and to chalk out ways through which the execution that is effective and concrete can begin.

"We have to focus on the seamless implementation of the Budget to benefit the masses. These seminars are designed for industries to come up with innovative solutions that can give optimum outcomes of this year's budget," PM Modi said.

Referring to India's COP26 goals of achieving the NetZero target by 2030, the Prime Minister said that he considers it as an opportunity and not a challenge.

"By 2030, India has set the target of extracting 50 per cent of its energy from non-fossil fuels. It is our opportunity to shift to more sustainable practices. We need to focus on building a hydrogen ecosystem in which the private sector can play a pivotal role," he said.

PM Modi further said the Union Budget 2022-23 has drawn a special focus on Battery Swapping Policy that can scale India's energy efficiency capabilities. (ANI)