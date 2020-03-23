PM Modi urges industry leaders to continue working from home amid COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged industry leaders to continue following work from home as much as possible amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets, he said that the government is working to ensure economic stability.

"Called upon industry leaders to continue following work from home as much as possible in these times. Unless very very important, please do #StayHome," Modi tweeted.

"Spoke to those associated with the world of industry earlier this evening. In consultation with all the concerned stakeholders, the Government is working to ensure economic stability. #IndiaFightsCorona," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier today, Modi interacted with industry representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from 18 cities across the country via video conference in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

In one tweet, the Prime Minister said that the government and industry are conscious about the informal sector's well-being.

"We had extensive interactions on sectors like banking, finance, hospitality, tourism and infra. Government and industry are conscious about informal sector's well-being. Industry leaders highlighted steps towards maintaining supply lines of essential items and medical equipment," Modi said.

The Prime Minister asked them to allow employees to work from home wherever doing so and is feasible through using technology. He exhorted them to adopt a humanitarian approach and not to cut down on the workforce in spite of the negative impact on their businesses.

He also said that social distancing remains the biggest weapon in the fight against preventing the spread of coronavirus. He also requested them to use their CSR funding for humanitarian causes related to the outbreak at this critical juncture.

Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, and Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade also participated in the meeting. (ANI)