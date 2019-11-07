Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' meet in Dharmshala on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' meet in Dharmshala on Thursday. Photo/ANI

PM Modi urges investors to invest in Himachal, says it fulfills every requirement for business

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:46 IST

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, urged investors to set up businesses in Himachal Pradesh and said the state would benefit immensely in the coming years from the Rs 5 lakh crore public infrastructure fund.
"The public infrastructure fund, Rs 5 lakh crore, that is to be used in the next five years, will also benefit Himachal Pradesh. Himachal is fulfilling every requirement for business. It delivers peace and a society that accepts diversity," Modi said in his speech at the meet here.
Urging the investors he added, "Himachal's community and its potential, the capital of investors and the clarity in policies of the state will be the medium for a big change here. When you will give opportunities to the youth of the state and utilise their talent it will multiply your profits manifold."
The Prime Minister, in the course of his speech, also hinted at the various opportunities in Himachal from tourism to organic farming.
"Today, tourism is being promoted as a package in India. From nature, adventure, spiritual, medical or eco, all types of tourism are being given equal weightage. Himachal Pradesh is full of opportunities and potential in this regard. Himachal can take a leaf out of the book of Sikkim and explore organic farming. There's probably no company in the pharmacy industry that doesn't produce its medicines in Himachal already," Modi said.
"We need to think how unique properties of every district need to be explored and presented to the globe. There are a lot of opportunities in Himachal. A lot remains untapped even today," he added.
Earlier today, Modi inaugurated the two-day meet named- 'Rising Himachal'.
The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition gallery at the event. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were also present on the occasion.
The event is being organised by the Himachal Pradesh government to attract investment and create employment opportunities in the state.
Apart from ambassadors from 16 countries, 209 foreign delegates along with local entrepreneurs are scheduled to participate in the meet. (ANI)

