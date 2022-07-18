PM Modi urges lawmakers to hold "discussions with open mind for productive session"

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Just before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged lawmakers to hold discussions on various issues with an open mind to make the session fruitful and productive.

"This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15th August and coming 25 years- when the nation would celebrate 100 years of independence. It would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey, and the new heights we scale," he told media persons ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.



"There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss matters to make this session as fruitful and productive as possible," said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament.

The Prime Minister also briefed about the upcoming Presidential and Vice-Presidential polls.

He said, "This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence today and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election is being held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.

Price rise, Agneepath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session.

Various Bills including Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session. (ANI)