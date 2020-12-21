Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Left) and Freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (File photo)
PM Modi urges people to celebrate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary events in grand manner

ANI | Updated: Dec 21, 2020 22:34 IST


New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to mark 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a grand manner and noted that the government has formed a high-level committee.
He said in a tweet that Netaji's bravery is well-known and he was a scholar, soldier and statesman par excellence.

"Netaji Subhas Bose's bravery is well-known. A scholar, soldier and statesman par excellence, we are soon to commence his 125th Jayanti celebrations. For that, a high-level committee has been formed. Come, let us mark this special occasion in a grand manner!" the Prime Minister said.
He also shared a link of the press release by Ministry of Culture about government's decision to form a high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to commemorate the 125th Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
This high-level committee will decide on the activities for a one-year-long commemoration starting 23rd January 2021. (ANI)

