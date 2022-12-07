PM Modi urges people to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

"Today, on Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Since decades, they are at the forefront of protecting our nation and contributing to a stronger India. I also urge you all to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund," he said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to officiate on the Chair of Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Parliament winter session on Wednesday.



During the opening address in the Parliament, PM Modi said, "I congratulate Chairman on behalf of this House as well as the nation. You have reached this stage while going ahead in life amid struggles, it's an inspiration for several people in the country. You are gracing this august post in the House."

Before the start of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India receiving the G20 Presidency is a huge opportunity.

Addressing media persons before the start of the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, "It's the first day of Winter Session. This session is important because we met before 15th August. 75 years of Independence completed on 15th August and we are going ahead in Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. We are meeting at a time when India has received the opportunity to preside over the G20." (ANI)

