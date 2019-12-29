PM Modi urges people to go local for purchasing

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a clarion call for use of local products, urging people to take pride in buying indigenous goods.

In 60th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister asked the people to link buying of local products with their prestige and pride.

"Can we encourage the sale-purchase of local products and give them priority in our buying habits? Can we link local products with our prestige and pride to become a medium in bringing prosperity in the lives of our fellow countrymen?" Modi said.

The Prime Minister outlined that Mahatma Gandhi considered the use of 'Swadeshi' (indigenous) products as a way to gain self-dependence.

He said: "Gandhi Ji saw Swadeshi as a lamp that lights up lives of lakhs of people. Gandhi had shown this path to become self-dependent."

Modi further urged people to pledge for making it a habit to purchasing local products till 2022 when the country completes 75 years of the Independence.

"Can we insist on buying such things made in India, which have the smell of sweat of our countrymen?" he said.

In his Independence Day speech this year, Modi asked countrymen to go local for buying products.

The radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it. (ANI)

