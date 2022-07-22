PM Modi urges people to strengthen Har Ghar Tiranga movement

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.

PM Modi also recalled the monumental courage and efforts of those who dreamt of a flag for free India. He has also shared some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our tricolour and the first tricolour unfurled by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

He said that July 22 has special relevance in our history as on this day in 1947, India's National Flag was adopted.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign on Friday to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.



According to the Ministry of Culture, State, Union Territories, and Ministries are participating extensively in the campaign with full fervour. NGOs and Self-Help Groups from various places are already contributing toward making Har Ghar Tiranga, an iconic benchmark in the success path of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Places such as Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mandala in Madhya Pradesh are proving themselves to be iconic example of showcasing people's participation or Jan Bhagidari in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. This campaign aims to have flags hoisted across the country from August 13-15.

Various events involving people from all walks of life will also be organized at various locations connected with the freedom struggle, to portray the patriotism and unity of the entire country.

The Government of India has taken various steps to ensure the supply of flags across India. All Post Offices in the country shall start selling flags from August 1, 2022. In addition, state governments have also tied up with various stakeholders for the supply and sale of flags. The Indian National Flag has also been registered on the GeM portal.

The Centre has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the flags.

The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by PM Modi on March 12, 2021 to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India.

Since its launch, the initiative has successfully showcased the magnificence of Indian culture all across the globe. With over 50,000 events successfully held across 28 states, 8 UTs, and over 150 countries, the initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the largest programmes ever organized in terms of scope and participation, said the Ministry of Culture. (ANI)

