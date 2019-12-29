PM Modi urges people to take up task to uplift poor

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to come together and take up the task of providing health services to the poor and make efforts to uplift them in the society.

"All of us study in myriad colleges, universities, and schools. But after completing studies, alumni meets are joyous occasions. If this union comprises a shared purpose, a resolve, an emotional connect, it lends additional hues to the event," said Prime Minister Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"I wish to present before you a special occasion. Just recently, I came across in the media a story on the Bhairavganj Health Centre in West Champaran district of Bihar">West Champaran district of Bihar. At this Bhairavganj Health Centre, thousands of people from neighbouring villages converged for a free health check-up. This was not a government programme nor was it a government initiative. This was a step taken as part of an alumni meet organised by former students of the local KR High School. They named it Sankalp 95. Sankalp 95 means the resolve undertaken by the 1995 batch of that high school."

In a bid to motivate the listeners, the Prime Minister also gave an example of another group from Bihar, who undertook a task of health care delivery. He also talked about the women group in Phulpur, who aligned with the self-help group of Kadipur, joined in learning the skill of making slippers to come out of poverty.

"These women of Phulpur were hampered by financial constraints and poverty, but they had the resolve to do something for their families and society. I especially congratulate the local police and their families, who encouraged these women entrepreneurs by purchasing slippers for themselves and their families made by these women." (ANI)