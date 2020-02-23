PM Modi urges people to visit Hunar Haat to appreciate country's diverse expanse, cultures

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): While addressing the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about his visit to Hunar Haat in the national capital and said it was an amalgamation of country's diverse culture and also urged citizens to attend such events at regular intervals.

"A few days ago, at a small place at Hunar Haat in Delhi, I witnessed hues of our country's diverse expanse, cultures, traditions, cuisines and the warmth of emotions," he said.

"All over India, fairs and exhibitions such as Hunar Haat are organised from time to time. Whenever the opportunity arises, one should attend such events to know India, to experience India," the Prime Minister said in his radio programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his experience of meeting specially-abled persons at the Hunar Haat and stated, "Listening to a divyang woman at Hunar Haat was the source of fulfillment. She told me that earlier she used to sell paintings on the pavement. Her life changed after she connected with Hunar Haat. Through Hunar Haat, close to three lakh artisans gained opportunities for employment."

The 'Hunar Haat' was organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs in various cities. The Ministry also pays stipends to the participating artisans and craftsmen. In Delhi, the fair is held every year in February. (ANI)