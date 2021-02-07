PM Modi uses football analogy in Bengal, says state will show Ram Card to TMC

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): Using a football analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that soon Bengal is going to show the Ram Card to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) which has committed many back to back fouls including misgovernance, violence, corruption and attacks on beliefs.

The Prime Minister said that TMC has criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised administration and police.

"Bengal is a football-loving state. I want to say in the language of football that TMC has made many back to back fouls including misgovernance, violence, corruption and attacks on beliefs. People of Bengal are watching and soon Bengal is going to show the Ram Card to TMC," Prime Minister Modi said at a public meeting in the Haldia area of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal.

In football, if a player commits two fouls (acts committed by players that are deemed by the referee to be unfair and are subsequently penalised) that are worthy of being a yellow card for each one, then a red will automatically be issued and the player will have to leave the field of play.

On January 23 chief minister Mamata Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" at an event at Victoria Memorial here to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after Jai Shree Ram slogans were raised when she was invited to speak in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi said that the Left, Congress, and TMC are fixing matches in politics behind the curtains

"Bengal wants to ask TMC why they are admitting people to their party who shot at poor people and farmers in Nandigram?" We are fighting TMC as well as their hidden friends in Bengal. Left, Congress, and TMC are fixing matches in politics behind the curtains. These three are meeting in Delhi and are forming strategies together. In Kerala, Congress and Left have made a deal to loot the state for five years each," he added.

PM Modi said that the politics in the state is responsible for the current state of West Bengal as there has not been developmental politics in the state which resulted in thwarting its growth.

"All industries and infrastructure in Bengal today need transformation and modernisation. How many factories have been opened in the last 10 years? What happened to the steel plant? The region got opportunities and there was no competition. I want to put a question to the people of West Bengal: Your state was developed even during British rule. The state of infrastructure was stronger compared to the rest of the nation. Bengal has always shown the way to the nation. Why then, Bengal lost its speed of development?" he said.

Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, PM Modi said, "In the first year of Mamata Government, it became clear that what West Bengal had got was not 'parivartan' but the revival of left and that too with interest. The revival of left meant the revival of corruption, crime, violence, and attacks on democracy."

"A double engine government is also necessary for the development of West Bengal at a fast pace. Corruption and manipulation will be removed when 'Asol Poriborton' comes here, when the BJP government will be formed here," he added.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project and a Four-Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, in Haldia. (ANI)